Hansi Flick set for La Liga ban with key Barcelona game missed

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has been hit by a two game La Liga touchline ban after his dismissal at Real Betis.

La Blaugrana were left frustrated in Andalucia as the hosts snatched a point in added time with a 2-2 draw.

Flick was sent to the stands at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, following his angry reaction to a penalty being awarded against his team.

Following a VAR review, and before the penalty was converted to tie the game at 1-1, referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz dismissed Flick.

The German coach stated his confusion over the incident in his post match press conference claiming he did not know the reason for his expulsion.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, La Liga are now expected to impose a two game league ban on Flick for Barcelona’s final two matches of 2024.

He will be in position for the midweek UEFA Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund but he is in line to miss the following home league games against Leganes and rivals Atletico Madrid.