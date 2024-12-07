Hansi Flick does not want Barcelona to sell expected departee

Barcelona have been thinking ahead to next summer’s transfer window, and possible arrivals and departures have both been considered by sporting director Deco, who will be in charge of the club’s activity. In regards to the latter, Frenkie de Jong is one that is expected to leave, especially if he does not sign a new contract by the end of the season.

De Jong’s current deal ends in 2026, meaning that he would only have 12 months remaining by the time next summer comes around. Barcelona have no plans to lose him for free, which is why an exit would be sought if he does not renew.

However, Sport say that Hansi Flick does not want to lose de Jong, whom he considers to be an excellent player despite the struggles that he has had on a personal level this season.

The idea is for de Jong to gradually become more and more important to Barcelona as the season goes on, and this would increase his prominence. He could show how important he is to the club, which may end up changing their stance on his possible departure.