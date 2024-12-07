EXCL: Emmanuel Petit on how and when Barcelona should replace Robert Lewandowski

This interview was conducted exclusively in partnership with Gambling Zone.

Barcelona have undoubtedly found themselves in a tricky situation with Robert Lewandowski. On the one hand, the Polish striker is performing at a level well beyond expectation at his age, and the Polish forward is making much more value out of the €45m deal they struck with Bayern Munich. On the other, Lewandowski’s increasing years bring the prospect of a sudden drop-off precariously closer, and they find themselves without a plan for after he leaves, retires or can no longer score the goals expected of him.

Many thought that stage had already come last season, but his magnificent renaissance under Hansi Flick has provided valuable time for Sporting Director Deco to put in place a plan. The current talk is of bringing in a striker that is happy to play second fiddle, but also can ably come in for the Polish forward. There is talk of bringing in a big-money replacement, but doubts about their ability to strike a deal, as they remain over their salary limit.

Football España asked World Cup-winner Emmanuel Petit – how do you solve a ‘problem’ like Robert Lewandowski?

“I think you when you reach that kind of age, you have to go season by season. I think have to talk with Lewandowski, and see how he is feeling at the end of the season. Maybe he will tell you I feel a little bit tired, it is becoming more and more difficult for me to refresh my mind and my body every three days. He is playing every three days, and if he is not professional, you drop right away. So that means he is still being very professional.”

“At this kind of age, especially if you are on the pitch, not as a goalkeeper, then you have to listen to your body, and at the moment, I think Lewandowski, for me he isn’t showing any weakness in his body, but at his age it can come very quickly.”

Jonathan David wants to join Barcelona, and would even be open to initially have a secondary role behind Robert Lewandowski. Barça will decide soon. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 6, 2024

In his mind, Barcelona should trust Lewandowski’s honesty, and work with the Polish forward on the timelines of easing him out of the side at some point.

“I think I would go step by step, at the end of each season you have a meeting with him, ‘how do you feel, do you want to continue?’ It’s something the Barcelona board have to have in mind, because sooner or later he will break down, it’s only natural. But I think I would be happy to go ahead with Lewandowski, but maybe you try to get another option in.”

Last January Barcelona spent €30m on Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, with another €31m available in variables that look as if they will not be fulfilled. Following a torrid six months in Catalonia, he was shipped out on loan to Real Betis with little sign of a return on the cards. Petit thinks it was the right idea though.

“Somebody younger, put them in the rotation, and tell Lewandowski he cannot play every game, and he has to be a father figure for them. To teach them things. The younger player would be more than happy to learn from Lewandowski and both will get minutes.”

Vitor Roque revealed he considered giving up and retreating to his small farm in Brazil during his difficult spell at Barcelona 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6mCn343rvu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2024

It’s a tricky balance, and Barcelona have struggled to find the balance in recent years. The likes of Kevin Prince Boateng, Paco Alcacer, Martin Braithwaite, Munir El Haddadi and Bojan Krkic all struggled to without regular minutes. With Lewandowski in the twilight of his career, the equation is somewhat different, with the promise of a potential starting spot on the horizon. However there are no guarantees, and as Roque most recently showed, with only scraps of games to feed on, it’s easy to go hungry.