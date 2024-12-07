Real Madrid have a quick turnaround ahead of their UEFA Champions League trip to Atalanta on December 10.

Los Blancos secured a vital 3-0 La Liga weekend win at Girona but they have less than 72 hours to prepare for a showdown in Bergamo.

Carlo Ancelotti is in need of a positive result, as he heads back to his native country, with the defending European champions currently 24th in the league phase rankings.

Two successive defeats, and three overall, is a shock form dip from Ancelotti’s team and the clash against Atalanta is their final European game of 2024.

Following victory at the Estadi Montilivi, Ancelotti offered a key fitness update on three players, with one certain to miss out on the trip to Italy.

“Jude Bellingham is fine. He was only tired, that’s why he came off. He will be available,” he said.

“Ferland Mendy is injured. He has a muscle injury but I think Rodrygo will be back for Atalanta.”

The news on Bellingham is a positive, with the England star scoring five goals in his last six games, and Rodrygo should at least make the bench.

Mendy’s continued absence is a blow with Fran Garcia set to continue in his place at left back.