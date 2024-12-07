Barcelona set for transfer windfall as RB Leipzig register interest in 25-year-old defender

One player that could be on the move in 2025 is Oscar Mingueza. The 25-year-old defender made a remarkable start to the season two goals and three assists in the first few matchdays, and although his goal output has dried up since then, his impressive performances for Celta Vigo have continued.

If Jonathan Tah joins next summer, Eric García is likely to be shown the exit, and he might not be the only center-back to face a similar fate. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 6, 2024

One way or another, Mingueza’s situation is likely to be settled next summer. Celta want to acquire the remaining 50% of his rights from Barcelona, while also offering him a contract beyond the expiration of his current deal, which ends in 2026.

However, he could end up being sold before this happens if a club pays the €20m release clause in his contract. Relevo say that RB Leipzig have joined the race to sign Mingueza, whose sale would bring the much-needed sum of €10m to Barcelona.

It remains to be seen where Mingueza ends up playing his football in the 2025-26 season. Celta are desperate to retain his services, and while it is unlikely that he’d return to Barcelona, the Catalans could have a big say in transfer proceedings.