Barcelona “prioritising” Trent Alexander-Arnold signing as Manchester City enter race for Real Madrid target

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a player to watch in 2025. His contract at Liverpool runs out at the end of the season, and the expectation has been that he will not renew – this presents a big opportunity to other clubs.

Real Madrid have been chasing Alexander-Arnold for several months, and their intention is to enter into contract negotiations in January. However, they will not be the only ones that try to sign him.

According to CaughtOffside, Barcelona intend to make an offer to Alexander-Arnold, as they are prioritising him as a right-back signing. However, it is also believed that Manchester City have entered the race too, as they aim to acquire him from their Premier League rivals.

It will be very interesting to see how Alexander-Arnold’s situation plays out over the coming months. Liverpool have not lost hope of retaining his services, although Real Madrid and Barcelona will both be very keen to take him away from Anfield.