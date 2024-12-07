Barcelona interest in Jonathan Tah creates precarious situation for 25-year-old defender

In recent months, Barcelona have been working on agreeing new contracts with several first team players. Gavi and Pedri are currently in talks with the club’s sporting department, and this is also the case for Ronald Araujo, whose continuity at the Catalan giants is less assured.

Like Gavi and Pedro, Araujo sees his current deal expire in 2026. However, while talks over a new contract have progressed well in recent weeks, there is uncertainty about his future given that he attracted interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United earlier in the year.

Given that Barcelona are currently pursuing a deal to sign Jonathan Tah as a free agent next summer, there is a chance that Araujo’s renewal becomes less of a priority, as per Diario AS.

However, it is more likely that Barcelona aim to offload at least one of Eric Garcia or Andreas Christensen next summer, given that they are both lower in the pecking order than Araujo, who should be making his return from injury in the next couple of weeks. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how his contract talks go over the coming months.