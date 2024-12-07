Barcelona denied second successive La Liga victory as Real Betis score stoppage time equaliser

Barcelona have been unable to make it back-to-back victories in La Liga. After convincing sweeping aside Mallorca on Tuesday, Hansi Flick’s side were held 2-2 by Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

Barcelona had the better of the opening proceedings, and on the 40th minute, they were rewarded with the breakthrough. It was a wonderful team effort that was finished off by Robert Lewandowski, as he converted Jules Kounde’s excellent low cross.

Just before the hour mark, Betis managed to find themselves a deserved equaliser. Vitor Roque was fouled by Frenkie de Jong inside the penalty area, and that allowed Giovani Lo Celso to score from 12 yards.

Barcelona would hit the front again on 82 minutes. Lamine Yamal’s outrageous through ball was finished off by substitute Ferran Torres – the goal was originally ruled out for offside, before the decision was overturned by VAR. However, there would be no win for the visitors as Assane Diao struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The result means that Barcelona have slipped up for the fourth time in five La Liga matchdays. Should Real Madrid defeat Girona later in the day, their advantage at the top of the standings would only be two points – and that’s with them having played a game more.