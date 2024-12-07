Barcelona delighted with loanee’s performances as 2025 deal now expected to become easier

Over the last 2-3 years, Barcelona have tried to permanently part ways with Clement Lenglet. However, on each occasion they have failed, and they have instead had to settle for loan deals (to Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid respectively).

Lenglet’s two spells in the Premier League were failures, but things have been significantly better at Atleti. In recent weeks, he has established himself as a starter, while also producing several high-level performances. As a result, there is a good chance that a permanent deal could be arranged next summer.

As per Sport, Barcelona have been delighted with Lenglet’s performances this season because they believe that there is now an increased chance that they can finally sell him. In their eyes, his value has also increased, although it is worth noting that they would not be able to garner a significant transfer fee because his contract expires in 2026.

It remains to be seen how Lenglet’s situation plays out next summer. It is almost certain that he will leave Barcelona, and at this stage, remaining at Atletico Madrid is a very likely possibility.