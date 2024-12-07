23-year-old defender “has three chances” to join Real Madrid next summer

Real Madrid’s left-back situation going into the 2025-26 season will be very interesting to keep tabs on. As things stand, Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia will be the options at the disposal of Carlo Ancelotti, although it is entirely possible that all three are not at the club by the end of next summer.

Currently, Real Madrid are pursuing the signing of Alphonso Davies – and if he is signed, one of Mendy or Garcia will almost certainly depart. However, there are doubts about the Canadian because he appears closer to renewing at Bayern Munich.

As per Relevo, Davies staying at Bayern would open the door for Miguel Gutierrez to re-join Real Madrid. The 23-year-old can be brought back to the Santiago Bernabeu for only €8m, and according to the report, he could even arrive alongside Davies if Garcia were to join Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Another avenue for Gutierrez could be the arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager. The former Galactico has been heavily linked with succeeding Ancelotti, and he has been known to count of younger players during his spell at Bayer Leverkusen – he could carry this on to Real Madrid, which would benefit Gutierrez.