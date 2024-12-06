Vitor Roque makes Barcelona goal promise ahead Real Betis reunion

Vitor Roque has fired a warning to Barcelona ahead of facing his parent club in La Liga action this weekend.

The Brazil international has shown flashes of form in his loan spell at Real Betis but a clash with the league leaders poses a different challenge.

The 19-year-old has shaken off a minor knock and should lead the hosts attack at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Hansi Flick has offered his view on the striker, following his controversial loan exit at the start of the campaign, with the German stating it was for the best with the striker unhappy in Catalonia.

Ahead of the game, Vitor Roque has confirmed he will not celebrate if he scores against Flick’s charges, but he is confident of finding the back of the net.

“If I score a goal against Barca I will not celebrate, out of respect,” as per Gol TV, via Diario AS.

“I face this match like any other. I see myself scoring, God willing, because that’s what you work for all week.”

Vitor Roque has five goals in all competitions for Los Vediblancos but he has not scored for almost a month.