Vinicius Junior and David Alaba return to group training with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been in desperate need of good news in recent weeks, and after the return of Rodrygo Goes and Aurelien Tchouameni to action, Vinicius Junior and David Alaba made an important step in their own recoveries.

Both took part in a section of the group training session on Friday morning say Diario AS, an advance in their respective recoveries. 10 days short of a full year since his meniscus and cruciate ligament injury, Alaba has been involved with the rest of the group, as he builds towards a return to action. Given the length of time out, and seriousness of the injury, it would be no surprise if Alaba was not back until 2025.

Vinicius on the other hand should return next week in all likelihood. He was initially ruled out for three weeks after their tie against Leganes two weeks ago, but Los Blancos tend to give longer recovery timelines for their injured players. Real Madrid face a crucial Champions League clash on Tuesday night against Atalanta in Bergamo. That is sandwiched between Liga clashes with Girona at Montilivi and Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas.