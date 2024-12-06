Real Madrid reluctant to sack Carlo Ancelotti due to drawbacks with all three alternatives

Real Madrid are once again sweating about the form of the team, after their fifth defeat of the season to Athletic Club. Carlo Ancelotti had a brief reprieve following three straight Liga wins, but losses to Liverpool and Athletic Club have once again set debates into motion over his future.

Los Blancos rarely tend to replace managers during the season, but already know their three immediate alternatives if they were to do so: Raul Gonzalez, Santiago Solari or Zinedine Zidane. However Cadena SER say there is a reluctance to see any of them in charge due to drawbacks with all three, which should strengthen Ancelotti’s job security.

They are already planning for the arrival of Xabi Alonso in 2025, and Zidane would not accept a return on a short-term contract until the end of the season. Sporting Director Solari could take over on a temporary basis, as he did unsuccessfully in 2018, but that would make it clear to the squad that it was a short-term fix, and that Alonso would be arriving. That then runs the risk of seeing players drop their level for a lengthy spell until the end of the season.

The final alternative is Castilla manager Raul. He has been patient in the role, and is currently in his sixth season managing the club’s academy talents, but the club fear that he might do too well in the role. Given his popularity with the Real Madrid fanbase, were he to be a success, it could be difficult to remove him and appoint Alonso.

Recently it has been denied that Alonso has made up his mind on his future, but it is widely expected both in Spain and in Germany that the Bayer Leverkusen manager will be in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. He is out of contract next summer, and there has been no talk of a new deal.