Real Madrid icon tells Carlo Ancelotti to ‘get angry’ with misfiring stars

Former Real Madrid star Predrag Mijatovic has told Carlo Ancelotti what he needs to do to reignite his squad.

Los Blancos face a crunch end to 2024, as they look to chase down Barcelona in the La Liga title race, and get their UEFA Champions League campaign back on track.

Domestic matters are less of a concern, as Ancelotti’s team can close the title gap to one point, if they win their game in hand, but Europe is a concern.

After winning just two of their five league phase games so far this season, Real Madrid are currently 24th in the table, four points off the automatic knockout qualifier spots.

Ancelotti is confident his team can bounce back from three Champions League losses but Mijatovic believes his approach needs to change.

“The main problem this season is precisely their greatest asset from last year, the mental strength the team had. They have lots of footballing quality, but are fragile in the mental aspect, every time they concede a goal,” as per quotes from Marca.

“The squad is less hungry because they won everything last season. This has made them comfortable, and comfort in football is a major problem, it kills you.

“I feel Ancelotti wants to please everyone, but young players should get an opportunity when he decides, not when it’s demanded by them.

“We know Ancelotti’s a pacifist, but we need an Ancelotti who is angry, and tells someone to go to hell!”

Ancelotti’s team face a busy end to December, with three league games, one Champions League clash, and a trip to Qatar for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final