Manchester City have reportedly highlighted Valencia star Pepelu as the ideal candidate to cover for Rodri’s injury in 2025.

Spain star Rodri will not feature again this season after suffering an ACL tear in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The Premier League giants are considering their options to cover the gap left by the Ballon d’Or winner in the coming months with a move expected in the January window.

Pep Guardiola is not expected to bring in a player to replace Rodri in his squad, but the Catalan boss is planning for the long term, and Pepelu fits that profile.

As per reports from FootballTransfers.com, City have sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old on a regular basis this season, to assess him as an option.

Data analysis and video footage of various matches have been studied, and he is viewed as a cost effective pick, if Valencia are open to a deal.

Pepelu has been a key player for Los Che so far this season, with four goal contributions in 11 games in all competitions, and his valuation is set at around €25m.