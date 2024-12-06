Major boost for Real Betis ahead of Barcelona as star player returns from injury

Real Betis have a tough assignment on Saturday, as they attempt to address a three-game losing streak in La Liga against Barcelona at the Benito Villamarin. However they have been given a major morale boost.

Star playmaker Isco Alarcon has returned to the matchday squad for the first time since his fracture in his foot which he suffered in May, requiring two operations. The ex-Real Madrid man was their key player last season, but has not yet been able to feature for Los Verdiblancos this season. Bringing Giovani Lo Celso back to the club in August, Betis have done a solid job of providing creativity, but Isco was one of the best in La Liga last season.

All the same, Betis remain somewhat undermanned, with Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Fornals not quite fit enough to play, while Hector Bellerin, William Carvalho and Marc Roca all out long-term too. Betis will likely set up with Vitor Roque leading the line against his parent club.