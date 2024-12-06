La Liga sources dispute Barcelona registration claim: Dani Olmo could miss Spanish Supercup and Copa del Rey

It was reported on Thursday that Barcelona would have until the 18th of 19th of January to resolve the registration situations of Pau Victor and Dani Olmo, but La Liga have disputed that claim. Olmo and Victor were registered using the emergency injury rule, allowing Barcelona more leeway with their salary limit, but the Blaugrana must find a way to register them without that help in January, or face being without them.

According to La Liga sources contacted by MD, the Blaugrana will only have until the 31st of December to resolve the matter, which has been corroborated by Catalunya Radio. Barcelona do not play their first Liga clash until nearly three weeks into 2025 on account of their Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup commitments, and it was initially thought Olmo and Victor would be available for those clashes, whether they were registered with La Liga or not.

Breaking: Deco has traveled to Leverkusen this afternoon and met with Jonathan Tah and his agent in a restaurant in the city. Both parties are very satisfied with today's meeting. @monfortcarlos pic.twitter.com/jlrGtXtqH8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 5, 2024

However the registration is completed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), meaning Barcelona would need to register both for their cup competitions too. In addition, it is noted that the reason Barcelona are calling a vote on their Nike sponsorship deal on the 21st of December is La Liga – they have requested that the deal is approved by members to factor it into their salary limit calculations.

Even with that deal, Barcelona will be short of the numbers to register Olmo. Reportedly they are in the final stages of negotiations to sell off further assets to the tune of €200m in order to attempt to get them back in the black. The Nike deal has been a point of controversy for Barcelona groups opposing Joan Laporta, as no financial details of the deal have been revealed by the club, making it difficult to cast a vote on.