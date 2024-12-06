Kylian Mbappe ‘showing no signs’ of regaining confidence – ‘Since Sweden, he’s been different’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shown confidence in Kylian Mbappe to get back to his best sooner rather than later, encouraging him to keep fighting despite his downturn in form. However there is concern at the club about his morale.

Mbappe has received backing from his teammates, the board, Ancelotti and the fans, but so far he is yet to turn things around. Marca say that President Florentino Perez spoke to him after his penalty misses against Liverpool and Athletic Club to communicate his confidence in him, while Ancelotti also had a chat with him individually after Anfield. It is pointed out that Ancelotti has helped turn around the likes of Hernan Crespo, Andriy Shevchenko and Alessandro del Piero.

Los Blancos regard him as the present and future star of their project, hence turning his confidence around is a matter of state for the club, something there is no doubt about. However so far his teammates have not seen much to give them the optimism that Ancelotti has shown.

The same outlet detail that his confidence continues to drop into an abyss, and since his return from an infamous trip to Sweden, he has been a different Kylian Mbappe. Even his goal against Getafe did not lift him. During his team off after missing international duty with France in October, Mbappe’s holiday to Stockholm became frontpage news in France and Spain.

This report has been contradicted by another, which claims that Mbappe spoke with some of the dressing room heavyweights after their clash in Bilbao, assuring them that he would be the leader that Real Madrid needed. Meanwhile Ancelotti pointed to an increase in his physical output as a first step towards getting back to his best during his Friday press conference.