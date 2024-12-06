Jose Mourinho responds to Pep Guardiola over Premier League shot – ‘Mine were clean’

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has responded to long-time rival Pep Guardiola over the latter’s jibe at him earlier this week. The Portuguese manager has accused Guardiola and Manchester City of cheating.

Guardiola responded to Liverpool fans at Anfield singing ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ by holding up six fingers to signify the six Premier Leagues he has won with City. Asked whether this was ‘Mourinho-esque’ about this in the following days, Guardiola responded that “I hope that is not the case. In the end, he won three Premier Leagues and I won six. But, well, in the end it’s the same, we are together in that regard.”

Mourinho, speaking ahead of Fenerbahce’s clash with Besiktas had three days to think up a response, and did not disappoint.

“Pep Guardiola said something to me yesterday… he won six trophies and I won three, but I won fairly and cleanly. I don’t want to win by dealing with 150 lawsuits. If I lost, I want to congratulate my opponent,” he said, as quoted by Relevo.

The pair have been fierce rivals since Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona, and Mourinho was the boss at Real Madrid, when tensions between the two sides were at their height in the 21st century. Guardiola famously, before beating Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, noted that in the press room, Mourinho is the “f***ing boss here.”