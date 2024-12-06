Iago Aspas inspires Celta Vigo to end La Liga losing streak v Mallorca

Celta Vigo have returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home La Liga victory over Mallorca in Galicia.

The hosts were aiming to bounce back, following a difficult November, and three points on the board, nudges them up to 10th in the table.

In a first half of few chances, Celta Vigo took advantage of their sole early opening, as Hugo Alvarez cannoned home a superb opener.

Hugo Álvarez es un jugador más que interesante en el Celta.

Se agradece el 1-0 en un partido que estaba siendo infumable pic.twitter.com/NyRoiFFNEo — Fran Navarro (@fran_navarr0) December 6, 2024

Mallorca rallied strongly before the break with Celta Vigo goal keeper Vicente Guaita pulling off two key saves.

With the contest evenly poised heading into the closing stages, it was Celta Vigo again who showed their killer instinct, as captain Iago Aspas settled the game.

After Antonio Raillo’s red card, Aspas showed his coolness under pressure to slot home from close range, and condemn Mallorca to a second defeat in four days.

Iago Aspas en estado puro

Sentencia en Balaidos #CeltaMallorca pic.twitter.com/OPTPZg5ade — ཛ〽️♪╚♪º/▌ ✧ 𝕏 (@emilioantonio08) December 6, 2024

Up next for Celta Vigo is a trip to Sevilla next weekend with Mallorca hosting Girona in Palma.

