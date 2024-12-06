Hansi Flick explains why he let Vitor Roque leave Barcelona ahead of Real Betis clash

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has explained that he felt it would be more beneficial for Vitor Roque to leave the club in the summer after he arrived. Roque joined Real Betis on loan this summer, but Los Verdiblancos have an option to buy 50% of the player’s rights at the end of the season.

Roque has spoken at length about his struggles at Barcelona, and the feeling that he was not wanted or trusted. Currently he has five goals in 18 appearances for Betis this season, but has become a regular under Manuel Pellegrini.

Flick was asked if he was concerned about the 18-year-old coming back to haunt Barcelona.

“No I believe in my players, every team has good players, that’s the way it is, and it’s the same at Real Betis. So we have to take care of that, and defend well, with the whole team, as a unit. Of course he is doing good and looking forward.”

“I think that he did not have the best situation when he arrived in Barcelona. I spoke sometimes with him, when he was here, I felt that he was not happy, so I think that it was the right decision for him to start with another team. It’s good for him. I’m happy for him. From the human side, it’s a good thing.”

As one of the few South American managers at the top level in Europe currently, Flick was also asked for his thoughts on his opposite number on Saturday at 16:15 CEST, Real Betis manager Pellegrini.

“He is a coach with a lot of experience and knows how to get the most out of his players. His teams always play great football and love having the ball and he knows how to convey confidence to the player,” Flick said of Pellegrini.

Flick: "Araújo? He won't be ready for tomorrow. Maybe against Dortmund, but our goal is for him to be with us against Leganés. Ansu and Christensen? We look forward to seeing them back at the end of the year."

Barcelona will face a tough ask against Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Saturday, which kicks off at 16:15 CEST. Betis are notoriously strong at home, which they proved with a win over Atletico Madrid. Outside of the Copa del Rey, Los Verdiblancos are on a three-game losing streak though.