Former Manchester United star linked with shock La Liga job

Former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze is the rumoured front runner to take charge at Real Valladolid this month.

The La Liga side are looking for a new boss, following the sacking of Paulo Pezzolano in November, with Alvaro Rubio in interim charge.

As per reports from Marca, the club have cast their net wide to source a replacement, and Heinze is the current favoured option to step in.

Talks have already taken place with Heinze and his representatives with the 46-year-old currently unattached following his exit from Newell’s Old Boys a year ago.

Heinze began his European playing career in Valladolid, after joining from Newell’s back in 1997, before eventually ending up at Old Trafford in 2004.

After winning the 2006/07 Premier League title, he moved on to Real Madrid, and instantly secured a La Liga crown.

However, his coaching record is mixed, after spells managing domestically in Argentina plus a stint at MLS side Atlanta United.