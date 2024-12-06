Forgotten Real Madrid star offered Premier League transfer exit route

Real Madrid star Fran Garcia could be offered a Premier League route out of the club in 2025.

Garcia has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot since his return to Los Blancos from Rayo Vallecano in 2023.

The Spain international has battled to be first choice at left back with Ferland Mendy in 2024/25, with even league starts, compared to Mendy’s eight.

Despite appearing to be equal based on that metric, Mendy is the favoured option, and Garcia is frustrated at a reduced role.

As per reports from Relevo, Garcia’s former boss at Rayo, Andoni Iraola, is looking to bring him to Bournemouth next summer.

Iraola has impressed in the Premier League, and with Cherries star Milos Kerkez potentially moving on, there could be an opening in his defence.

With the chances of an extension on his contract beyond 2027 unlikely, Garcia could be open to working with Iraola again, with Real Madrid setting an asking price of around €15m.