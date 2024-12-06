Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe issues – ‘He knows he’s not at his best, what gives me a good feeling…’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told Kylian Mbappe to keep fighting in order to regain his best form, assuring that it will come eventually. The French forward has ten goals this season, but two missed penalties in eight days have evidenced that his confidence is low currently.

Ancelotti was transparent about Mbappe’s state of mind, saying that the number nine is aware that he is not performing well.

“He is aware, because the post he put out after the game is from a player who is aware of what he can and will do. We are with him. He is not showing his best version. There are many who do not and are not aware of that. He is. And he is doing everything he can to do it as soon as possible.”

On Thursday night it was suggested by Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic that Ancelotti should perhaps leave Mbappe on the bench in order to get a reaction out of him. He was asked whether being taken off or benched might help Mbappe.

“You have to evaluate all things. Explain to him what he should do to improve in the field. I think that in terms of his play, his intensity it has improved a lot. Against Getafe he did 600 meters at maximum intensity and against Athletic 500. It’s a good level. You have to support him, but that doesn’t mean he has to play every game,” Ancelotti told the press.

The French forward clearly is low on confidence, and it was suggested that Real Madrid could look for some sort of external help or some manner of helping him, perhaps with a psychologist.

“I think it is a continuity problem and it will come when he and his colleagues adapt to his characteristics, which are peculiar and special. It will come little by little. He is aware and will work to turn it around.”

Mbappe gave their penalty against Getafe to Jude Bellingham, who scored it, but has missed his last two. Many Madridistas are wondering whether it is wise to continue with him as the penalty taker.

“The issue of penalties, for now, depends on the motivation. He was very motivated to take it in Bilbao, in another moment, he was not. He has to outlast the moment. He has to fight, sacrifice himself, give everything, because the moment, sooner or later, will end. What gives me a good feeling is that the intensity level has improved in the last two games.”