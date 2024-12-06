Borussia Dortmund receive major fitness boost ahead of Barcelona clash

Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi is set to return for their UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona on December 11.

The Germany international has been out of action since October 1, after being withdrawn in the second half of Dortmund’s 7-1 win over Celtic, despite scoring a first half hat trick.

Following tests on the injury, the Bundesliga giants confirmed a muscle tear, which was initially only expected to keep him out of action for two to three weeks.

However, following numerous setbacks, his return date was delayed amid frustration for the 22-year-old.

Dortmund host Barcelona in midweek, with both sides picking up 12 points from their opening five league phase games, and Adeyemi is in line for a crucial return.

Head coach Nuri Sahin confirmed his comeback to training and the former midfielder stated he was ‘impressed’ by his quick re-adaptation as per Mundo Deportivo.

A late call will be made on whether he is fit enough to start against La Blaugrana where a win for either side will likely seal an automatic spot in the knockout stages in 2025.