Bayern Munich Sporting Director hints that Alphonso Davies U-turn is on

For a number of months, despite talk that no deal is done for Alphonso Davies’ signature, Real Madrid have been strong favourites. That might be changing.

Los Blancos reportedly agreed terms with Davies back in March, but Bayern have not given up hope of retaining the 24-year-old left-back, and on Thursday there were reports that they had made significant advances towards a new deal.

Speaking to SkySports DE, Bayern Sporting Director Christoph Freund explained that they were optimistic on a new deal, as quoted by Florian Plettenberg.

⤵️⚠️ Sporting Director Christoph Freund confirms the possible turnaround. Asked today about a possible contract extension for Alphonso #Davies, he said: „In principle, we are positive.”@SkySportDE 🇨🇦 https://t.co/WtmdpsqbWw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 6, 2024

Out of contract next summer, Barcelona and Manchester United have also shown interest in his situation, with Davies now able to sign a new deal in less than a month with whomever he pleases. It would be a major blow for Los Blancos if they could not get the deal over the line – their plans next season had been operating with confidence that Davies would be coming through the door.