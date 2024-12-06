Barcelona plan to sell one of two defenders if Jonathan Tah

It did not take long for news of a meeting between Barcelona and Jonathan Tah to become public on Thursday night, and they are in firm pursuit of the German centre-back, who is out of contract next summer. His arrival would have consequences at Barcelona though.

The Blaugrana have already opened the door to an exit for Eric Garcia in January, but if Tah signs, Sporting Director Deco intends to sell another of their centre-backs report Sport. Pau Cubarsi is primed for a long career in their defence, while Hansi Flick’s faith in Inigo Martinez will earn him another season in Can Barca.

It means one of Ronald Araujo or Andreas Christensen will be nudged towards the exit door. Both are out of contract in 2026, and Barcelona has started talks with the Uruguayan over a new deal, but there has been no contact with Christensen’s agents. That said, getting a deal done with Araujo will be much trickier, due to his economic demands and interest from elsewhere.

The most recent reports put Barcelona in pole position for Tah’s signature. Christensen would also attract interested parties were he to be on the market, but so far he has been adamant that he wants to remain in Catalonia. It seems logical that if Barcelona cannot get a new deal done with Araujo, then he will become the prime candidate to leave. In the opposite case, Christensen will likely be told to look for a new home.