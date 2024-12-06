Barcelona know free agent forward with 3 Premier League offers will cost €80m

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has identified the forward position as one of the areas to strengthen next season, knowing that Robert Lewandowski will turn 37 next year. It has been suggested that he will seek a forward that can play as an alternative to Lewandowski next season, with free agent Jonathan David profiling as an obvious candidate.

The fact he is a free agent makes him a much cheaper alternative to many other options, and Sport say that Barcelona are aware that David is willing to play second fiddle to Lewandowski initially, staking a claim to be his eventual replacement. The board were surprised by his comments saying that he was a Barcelona fan though, which they took as pressure to try and tempt Barcelona into a move they have not made yet.

They are aware that David already has three offers on the table from the Premier League for next season, when his Lille contract expires. The total package to sign him, including a five-year deal, a signing bonus and a fee for his agent will come to €80m, something Barcelona do not see as out of the question.

Their doubts about signing David are to do with his game. The 24-year-old forward thrives with space to run into, and an ability to use his pace, but the Blaugrana are concerned that the deeper defences in La Liga that Barcelona face could see him struggle. Aware that the clock is ticking, Barcelona will take a decision in the coming weeks.

🚨🔴 I’m told that Jonathan #David is not close to joining #Inter, despite other reports. There are many interested clubs, inquiries, and ongoing talks, but still no final decision. FC Bayern, Inter and many teams from the Premier League remain interested in the 24 y/o top… pic.twitter.com/TsoURCC2U1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 6, 2024

Meanwhile in Germany, Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Bayern Munich are interested in David, as an alternative to Harry Kane. Inter and Juventus have been heavily linked to David in the past, but the SkySports DE reporter claims that no deal is close with the Nerazzurri.