Barcelona plot bold financial plan to fund Dani Olmo’s registration

Barcelona are making plans to secure fresh funding to secure Dani Olmo’s registration at the start of 2025.

Olmo’s registration at Barcelona is complex with the club still balancing a delicate financial situation in Catalonia.

According to La Liga sources contacted by Mundo Deportivo, La Blaugrana have until the December 31st to resolve the matter, to avoid being unable to play Olmo in January.

Barcelona do not play their first league clash until nearly three weeks into 2025, due to the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup, but as registrations are completed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), he could be ineligible.

In response, Barcelona are calling a vote to finalise their sponsorship agreement with Nike on December 21, to release funds.

However, additional avenues are being looked into, with reports from Diario AS claiming the club will sell VIP seats for the next 20 years with an immediate income of around €200m at the revamped Camp Nou.