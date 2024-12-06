Barcelona set out Christmas La Liga title target

Barcelona are pushing to end 2024 as La Liga leaders.

La Blaugrana are in a strong position moving into the final weeks of 2024 with a four point lead over second place Real Madrid.

However, their El Clasico rivals have played one game less, with 15 compared to Barcelona’s 16 at this stage.

This weekend’s trip to Real Betis is one of three league matches before the winter break, which will cover December 22 to January 8, ahead of the Spanish Super Cup.

As per reports from Diario AS, Hansi Flick has set top spot over Christmas – and into the start of 2025 – as the minimum requirement for his squad.

Mixed within those three league outings is their final UEFA Champions League game of 2024, at Borussia Dortmund, where a win will almost guarantee an automatic knockout stage spot.

That will be an important box to tick for Flick, to allow for rotations in the final European games in 2025, and release more squad resources for the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey in January.