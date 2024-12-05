Villarreal eyeing up January move for former Real Madrid starlet

Villarreal have had a strong start to the 2024-25 season, and if they were to add to their squad during the upcoming winter transfer window, their chances of finishing inside La Liga’s Champions League places would surely increase. As things stand, that is exactly what the club’s plan is.

Notably, reinforcements in the centre of defence are wanted by the Yellow Submarine. Conceding goals has been a problem in recent weeks, and the likes of Raul Albiol and Eric Bailly have underperformed – as such, a new addition could be brought in, and according to ED, Rafa Marin is a player that is well-liked at La Ceramica.

Marin joined Napoli from Real Madrid during the summer, although he has struggled for minutes at the Serie A leaders. Villarreal appear to be hoping to take advantage of the situation, with a loan move entirely possible given the circumstances of the 22-year-old’s situation in Naples.