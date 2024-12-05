Revealed: Barcelona and Real Madrid’s four possible opponents for Copa del Rey last 16 tie

The second round of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey concluded on Thursday after 28 ties across three days. It means that the 32 teams involved in the draw for the round of 16, which takes place on Monday at 1pm CET, are already known.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic Club and Mallorca, who are the four teams involved in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup, enter the competition at the round of 16, and as such, they will each face one of the four lowest-ranked sides left in the competition.

As per MD, they are UD Barbastro, UD Logrones, Pontevedra CF and Deportiva Minera – all four teams defeated La Liga opposition this week in the shape of Espanyol, Girona, Villarreal and Alaves respectively.

These four sides are bound to be excited at the possibility of playing a top La Liga team, while Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic Club and Mallorca will be aiming to avoid a giant-killing of their one.