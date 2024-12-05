Real Madrid to face off against old foe Neymar Junior at 2025 Club World Cup

On Thursday, FIFA conducted the group stage draw for the new 32-team 2025 Club World Cup, which will be taking place in the United States next summer. Real Madrid will be there, and they now know the first three teams that they will be facing during the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who have won the Club World Cup the most times in its history, will go up against Red Bull Salzburg, Al Hilal and Pachuca. On paper, it is a very favourable draw, although none of the three fixtures that Los Blancos will play are bound to be foregone conclusions.

The Al Hilal match will be especially keen for viewers, as it will be see Real Madrid face off against Neymar Junior, whom they came up against on several occasions whilst he was at Barcelona. The 32-year-old is expected to leave the Saudi Arabian club at the end of the season, although he should be eligible to play in the Club World Cup.