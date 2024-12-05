Real Madrid star unlikely to leave in January despite La Liga interest

Real Madrid are not a team that typically do transfer business in the winter, although numerous reports having stated that there could be at least one arrival during the upcoming window due to the club’s crippling injury crisis. Should that happen, a departure could also occur – that being the one of Jesus Vallejo.

Despite Real Madrid having only had 2-3 fit centre-backs in the last couple of months, Vallejo has seen extremely little action. Carlo Ancelotti does not count on the 28-year-old, which is why a departure in January is very possible.

However, ED say that it is actually unlikely to happen. Rayo Vallecano are the team most keen to sign Vallejo, although they do not believe that Real Madrid will allow a deal to happen in January. Furthermore, another reason that the Vallecas-based side are uneasy about the move is that there is concern about his lack of match sharpness.

It remains to be seen whether Vallejo does leave in January, but even if that does not happen, this season will surely be his last as a Real Madrid player.