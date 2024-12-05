Real Madrid player whistled by Athletic Club fans due to ongoing police investigation

Real Madrid as a whole are accustomed to being whistled, and the likes of Vinicius Junior is a regular target for Athletic Club fans, just as Kylian Mbappe saw increased noise at San Mames on Wednesday night, being their biggest stars. However defender Raul Asencio was the surprise target of the most whistles in Bilbao during Athletic’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Asencio, 21, has played just four times in La Liga, and has done little on the pitch to attract the ire of opposition fans. However MD say the reason for his whistling dates back to last summer, when it was revealed that the police had opened an investigation into five Real Madrid academy players for the alleged distribution of child pornography.

The Castilla centre-back was on holiday with other members of the academy, and was not part of the trio that allegedly took part in and recorded the incident, but is still under suspicion of distributing the video of it. Real Madrid have declined to comment publicly on the matter, while three of the five players under investigation have left the club in the meantime.