Real Madrid interested in move for 22-year-old Liverpool star – report

Real Madrid failed to replace Toni Kroos during the 2024 summer transfer window, and this has cost them so far this season as Carlo Ancelotti has failed to find a solution to the void that was left by the now-retired German. Because of this, there is an expectation that a midfielder will be signed in 2025.

In recent months, Rodri Hernandez has been linked to Real Madrid, although another Premier League star has now reportedly been added to the shortlist. According to GiveMeSport (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch is a player that has become well-liked at the reigning La Liga and European champions.

Gravenberch has had a stunning start to the season, and there is no doubt that clubs like Real Madrid will have taken notice of this. He does fit into the club’s transfer policy, although it remains to be seen whether he is the style of midfielder that is needed in Ancelotti’s first team squad.