Real Madrid and their transfer policy – Emmanuel Petit on why things will not be simple next summer

Real Madrid came into the season expected to roll towards the La Liga title without much trouble, and challenge again for the Champions League, strengthened by the addition of Kylian Mbappe up front. Six months on from their Champions League victory, Los Blancos are not done in either competition, but they look a long way off the level required to do either.

Disjointed in midfield, struggling at the back, and lopsided up front, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has come under heavy criticism for his inability to put together a coherent setup this season. Choosing not to pursue another central defender after Leny Yoro went to Manchester United, anterior cruciate ligament injuries to Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, their squad has looked threadbare at times.

Their squad-building has also come into question. In recent years, Real Madrid have only pursued veteran players available on a free, and young players with the potential to be world class in the transfer market. Speaking exclusively to former Barcelona, Arsenal and France star Emmanuel Petit, Football España asked if their policy of only pursuing players they identify as long-term stars is causing issues. While the defence is the thinnest area of the squad, it is the midfield that Petit feels is most vulnerable.

“The Real Madrid team is not balanced, they are overloaded on the left-hand side, and I think if they can sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, then that would help them with that, even if he plays as a right-back. With the quality of passes he has, that would be more than welcome for Carlo Ancelotti and his players.”

“As I said at the start of the season, I think Real Madrid are missing midfield players and creative players, with control, with character and personality. They have quality attackers with creativity, but I think sometimes they are missing the link with the midfield. That’s why Luka Modric keeps playing. On occasion, he can change the game with great passes, but you cannot rely on him forever.”

In recent weeks, Ancelotti has faced significant pressure to give more game time to Arda Guler, one of the more creative options he has on the bench. The Turkish playmaker has demonstrated ample talent, but has not been trusted in big games – Petit has no gripes with that either.

“With Guler, he hasn’t had time to play, just a few minutes here and there, he reminds me a little of Martin Odegaard when he was there. Not the same age, but he was also waiting for his chance for a while, I think they have similar qualities, Guler has quality. But we are talking about Madrid you know, the pressure, you have to be effective straight away when you are on the pitch.”

“Some of the players get the opportunity on the pitch, but he has not convinced the manager or the president. Some players take more time to settle into the team. This is the way it is at Madrid, you have to be good, and sometimes even that isn’t enough.”

In his eyes, the retirement of Toni Kroos was a problem that was not addressed, and is causing a chain effect on the Real Madrid team. The presence of Luka Modric in their recent Champions League loss to Liverpool at Anfield was evidence of just that. Petit hinted that the issue could be much bigger than just a lack of desire to gamble or spend from Real Madrid.

“I’ll repeat myself, I never changed my mind, after Kroos left, and with Modric getting older, they have done a fantastic job for many years. Modric won the golden ball, Kroos was not far away either, when those guys are not there any more, it’s very hard to replace them,” Petit reasoned.

“It’s not a question of money, they have enough money, they have the image of Real Madrid, so it’s easier for them to bring in some players too. I think nowadays in the market, it’s quite difficult to find someone that can fill the hole left by those players. Even if I look at the best teams in the world right now, who can fit the role that Kroos played at Madrid? There’s a few that come to mind, but they are already at the biggest clubs, and they aren’t that young either.”

The absence of Kroos and the decreasing ability of Luka Modric to impose himself on games – quite reasonably at 39 – is having a major impact on those ahead of them too. Not least Kylian Mbappe. Jude Bellingham’s form has improved of late with four goals in his last four league games, while Vinicius Junior has been their best player, but at no point have Real Madrid looked a fluid attacking unit.

“It’s a cycle, maybe they have to wait a little while. Everyone is pointing the finger at Mbappe, but I think Bellingham is also missing Modric (of old) and Kroos, Vinicius misses Modric. For me, it as bad timing for Mbappe to come, with Vinicius one of the best in the world on the left, Bellingham was playing very well too, he had a tremendous season. Both guys used to benefit from Kroos or Modric, and the way they used to control the midfield.”

How do Real Madrid tackle the matter? It’s a question beyond Petit.

“Actually on the market, even if you are willing to buy someone that is already playing at a big club, someone playing at the best clubs in England, Germany or Italy, there just aren’t that many who can play that role.”