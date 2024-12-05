Paris Saint-Germain face possible transfer ban due to Kylian Mbappe legal case

Last month, it was ruled that Paris Saint-Germain had lost their ongoing legal case against Kylian Mbappe, who had taken action against his former club over alleged unpaid wages and bonuses – worth an estimated €55m – from his time at the Parc des Princes. However, the reigning Ligue 1 champions are not going down without a fight.

Multiple appeals have been filed by PSG, although they will face an investigation from the LFP disciplinary committee in the coming days after Mbappe referred the case to them as he has yet to receive the money in question. Judgement will be passed down next Wednesday, and according to Diario AS, there are chances of a serious sanction.

A possible punishment could be a hefty fine, points deduction or even a transfer ban, with the latter two being especially disastrous for PSG. Mbappe will no doubt be following things closely, although his first thought will continue to be Real Madrid.