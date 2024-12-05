Kylian Mbappe causing concern amongst Real Madrid teammates

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Kylian Mbappe, whose start to life as a Real Madrid player had already been somewhat difficult. Crucial missed penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Club – the latter of which came on Wednesday – has seen the pressure build on his shoulders, and furthermore, his confidence has also dropped.

His Real Madrid teammates are determined to rally behind him in the face of this difficult moment. As per Relevo, they are concerned about his confidence levels at the moment, although they are determined to help him overcome things over the next few weeks.

There is no doubt that Mbappe has been strong scrutinised since making the move to Real Madrid, and that is natural given that he arrived with a lot of expectations because he is one of the best players in the world. He will still be confident of turning things around soon, despite this tough spell.