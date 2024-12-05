“I hope we can see each other again” – Lionel Messi delivers message to Barcelona supporters

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly Barcelona’s greatest ever player. He is revered in Catalonia, and despite a frustrating exit in 2021, he still holds the club in very, very high regard.
Speaking to MD, he reflected on his best moments with the club – both in general, and on a personal level.
“There were moments that I didn’t experience, but I know that they were very important, such as the founding of the club by Joan Gamper or the construction of the Camp Nou. Then, Cruyff’s era as a player, the first European Cup at Wembley with him as coach in 1992.
“And of those that I lived, surely the time of Pep (Guardiola) as coach, everything that Ronaldinho meant with the Champions League of 2005-06, and the treble with Luis Enrique.”
Messi also delivered a very poignant message to the Barcelona supporters.
“I miss them very much, and I hope we can see each other again soon. I also hope that they feel proud to be part of the best club in the world.”