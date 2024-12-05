“I hope we can see each other again” – Lionel Messi delivers message to Barcelona supporters

Leo Messi goal celebration during the match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, corresponding to the week 29 of the Liga Santander, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 30th March 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly Barcelona’s greatest ever player. He is revered in Catalonia, and despite a frustrating exit in 2021, he still holds the club in very, very high regard.

Speaking to MD, he reflected on his best moments with the club – both in general, and on a personal level.

“There were moments that I didn’t experience, but I know that they were very important, such as the founding of the club by Joan Gamper or the construction of the Camp Nou. Then, Cruyff’s era as a player, the first European Cup at Wembley with him as coach in 1992.

“And of those that I lived, surely the time of Pep (Guardiola) as coach, everything that Ronaldinho meant with the Champions League of 2005-06, and the treble with Luis Enrique.”

Messi also delivered a very poignant message to the Barcelona supporters.

“I miss them very much, and I hope we can see each other again soon. I also hope that they feel proud to be part of the best club in the world.”