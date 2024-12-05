Girona fume at blatant refereeing error during Copa del Rey defeat

Girona were shockingly dumped out of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey on Wednesday after a penalty shoot-out defeat to third tier side UD Logrones. The hosts incredibly secured victory despite having been forced to play an outfield player in goals for the final 15 minutes of extra time and the shoot-out, although Michel Sanchez’s side have felt slightly aggrieved at the manner of their cup exit.

The decisive penalty miss was from Cristhian Stuani, whose effort was deemed not to have crossed the line after the ball had hit the underside of the crossbar. However, television replays showed that it had cleared gone over the line, so it should have been a successful spot-kick.

This is incredible… Cristhian Stuani's Girona were knocked out of Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, as the Uruguayan's decisive penalty during the shootout was deemed a miss.pic.twitter.com/kHiS6OA4kI — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) December 5, 2024

After a stunning 2023-24 season that saw them secure their first-ever Champions League qualification, Girona have struggled during the current campaign. The cup exit is the latest blow, and things do not get easier as they are playing host to Real Madrid this coming weekend.