Getafe interested in double Premier League swoop including Tottenham Hotspur defender

Getafe have one of the most solid defences in La Liga, but are still languishing in 17th place, narrowly out of the relegation zone. Los Azulones have struggled for goals this season, and manager Jose Bordalas has voiced his frustration at the lack of options in his squad on several occasions.

President Angel Torres seems reluctant to spend much in January, and as such they will seek cheaper options. Superdeporte say they are interested in Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur. The ex-Sevilla and Real Madrid left-back is yet to play this season, and a loan move could be on the cards in January before his contract expires in the summer.

The same outlet also note that Getafe could move for former striker Enes Unal too. Since his €16.5m move to Bournemouth, Unal has struggled under Andoni Iraola. He has just 10 appearances in the Premier League this season, and only 172 minutes out of them. He could be allowed to leave on loan, and the Turkish forward was lethal for two seasons between 2021 and 2023.

Borja Mayoral’s ongoing injury issues have robbed Bordalas of his primary source of goals, with Bertug Yildirim and Alvaro Rodriguez struggling to make the grade so far. Mayoral is set to return to full fitness soon, but in what state of form it will be difficult to say, given he has been mostly sidelined since March. So far this season, Getafe have scored just 10 goals in 15 La Liga games.