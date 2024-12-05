Ex-West Ham and Borussia Dortmund striker admits La Liga struggles – “My profile doesn’t necessarily fit”

Leganes’ acquisition of Sebastien Haller was hailed as a top signing during the summer, although expectations have not been met so far. The on-loan Borussia Dortmund striker has played nine times this season, and he has failed to get off the mark in the scoring department.

Speaking to Eurosport France (via Relevo), Haller has opened up on the struggles at Leganes.

“My start to the season was full of obstacles and it didn’t correspond to what I expected. But that’s part of the ups and downs of a career and a life. Time will do its job. We have to be patient and keep working to be more efficient.

“I had discomfort with a lot of small injuries. It wasn’t muscular, but rather because of the blows I received. These setbacks occur at times when I feel like I’m returning to the best physical plane. It happened to me twice before the national team matches. I’ve been in Leganes for three months and I also had to adapt.

“Today I play in a completely different team to the one I had played for the last three or four years (West Ham, Ajax and Dortmund). For me it’s new to play further away from the goal and more on the counter-attack. With a team that has possession, sometimes it’s easier. And my profile doesn’t necessarily fit.”

There is still plenty of time for Haller to turn things around at Leganes, although he will hope that his form picks up sooner rather than later.