Cristiano Ronaldo warning to Kylian Mbappe rings through Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is not having the dream start to his dream of playing for Los Blancos. Despite scoring 10 goals already for Los Blancos, two missed penalties in three games are a clear show of the fact that Mbappe is not only far from his best, but short on confidence too.

Mbappe has looked out of sorts since the start of the season, but in recent weeks, with the team struggling, the French forward is concerning Madridistas more with every performance. In addition to missing at Anfield against Liverpool, and at San Mames against Athletic Club, Mbappe decided to hand a penalty against Getafe on Sunday to Jude Bellingham instead of taking it himself.

That was painted as an ‘act of altruism’ by Carlo Ancelotti, which he ‘valued greatly’, but many in Spain accused the World Cup-winner of shirking responsibility. On Thursday morning, after his miss against Athletic cost Real Madrid a point, a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s interview with Rio Ferdinand has resurfaced. The Portuguese star speaks on Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid, and noted that dealing with the pressure at the Bernabeu is an entirely different prospect to anywhere else.