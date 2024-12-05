Copa del Rey round-up: Alaves knocked out, Atletico Madrid leave it late as four other La Liga sides progress

The second round of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey concluded on Thursday, and six more La Liga sides were in action: Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Getafe and Alaves.

Cacereno 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid were minutes away from exiting the Copa del Rey, but three late goals from Clement Lenglet, Adrian Perez (OG) and Julian Alvarez ensured that they will be in the third round draw. Alvaro Garcia scored for the hosts in the first half.

UE Olot 1-3 Sevilla

Sevilla comfortably progressed after goals from Gonzalo Montiel, Juanlu Sanchez and Kelechi Iheanacho saw three see off their lower-league opposition. The hosts’ consolation strike came from Oriol Ayala in stoppage time.

Conquense 0-1 Real Sociedad (AET)

Real Sociedad did not have it easy in their second round tie, with extra time needed. However, Brais Mendez got the decisive moment in the 92nd minute, as Imanol Alguacil’s side continue their good recent form.

AD Ceuta 2-3 Osasuna

Osasuna mounted a stunning late fightback in their tie. They had trailed 2-0 after goals from Carlos Redruello and Jamelli, but strikes from Ante Budimir, Ruben Garcia and Redruello (OG) ensured that Los Rojillos would be progressing.

Orihuela 0-0 Getafe (0-3 pens)

Getafe could not find a way past their lower-league opponents after 120 minutes, although it mattered little as goalkeeper Jiri Letacek saved three penalties in the shoot-out to book their place in the third round.

Deportiva Minera 2-2 Alaves (4-2 pens)

Alaves twice had to come from behind in their tie, which eventually needed penalties. Jose Mas and Sandji Baradji netted for the hosts, with Kike Garcia replying twice for the La Liga side. In the end, the lower-league side caused an upset as they won the shoot-out.