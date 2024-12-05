Celta Vigo planning for four exits in January transfer window

Celta Vigo have not invested much in their last two transfer windows, but with the increased role given to academy players by manager Claudio Giraldez, they are looking to trim their squad. There are four potential exits on the way in January.

According to Relevo, Celta Sporting Director Marco Garces will seek loan deals for Joseph Aidoo and Tadeo Allende. Neither have played much this season, and the intention is for them to get minutes under their belt and confidence in their game.

On the other hand, permanent exits are on the table for Franco Cervi and Luca de la Torre, who are also playing reduced roles. The Galicians want small fees for both – de la Torre could return to Major League Soccer, with San Diego FC.

Os Celeste have been in good form this season, with 18 points from 15 games. They are equally as close to the European race as the relegation zone, but Giraldez has provided a fresh impetus to their game, and there is a positive mood at Balaidos for the first time in a while.