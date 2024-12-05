Barcelona’s set-piece effectiveness underlined with impressive statistic

Since Hansi Flick was appointed as head coach during the summer, Barcelona have turned into one of the best teams in Europe. Their attacking play has been widely complemented, and understandably so given that they have scored 66 goals in only 21 matches across all competitions. However, they have also been effective in defence.

Specifically, it is their ability to defend set-pieces well that has now been highlighted. As per MD, Barcelona have yet to concede from a corner this season, despite having faced almost 100 – 98, to be exact. 22 goals have been given away since the campaign started in August, but none have been direct from a corner kick.

This statistic is even more impressive when considering that the first team squad is not especially tall, which means that Flick’s tactical set-up has been perfect. Barcelona will hope that they continue to be flawless in this regard, as they aim to have a very successful season.