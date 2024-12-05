Barcelona scrambling for solutions to Dani Olmo registration

Barcelona will put their new sponsorship deal with Nike to a member vote on the 21st of December this month, but the promises that came with the deal are yet to arrive. It had been claimed that the new agreement would allow them to register players without issue, but Barcelona are still not in a position to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in January.

The Blaugrana registered both using some of the salary limit space dedicated to Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, due to an emergency injury rule that allows clubs leeway for long-term injuries. However Barcelona must come with extra funds to create space in their salary limit for Olmo and Victor in January, when their emergency registration runs out.

Andreas Christensen doesn't contemplate leaving Barcelona at the moment. He's only focused on his recovery. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 5, 2024

With the Nike deal proving insufficient, and no sign of Barcelona finding a buyer for the share in Barca Vision that have not been paid for, they are scrambling around for a solution. Catalunya Radio report that Barcelona had explored getting a fresh emergency registration allowance due to the injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. They had already done so to free up space for Wojciech Szczesny, and cannot do so again more than a month after the injury.

Olmo is reportedly calm about the situation, as he sees no point in worrying himself about the issue. Meanwhile there is slightly more concern from his entourage, but overall, they are operating on the belief that Barcelona must find a way to register their singular star signing.