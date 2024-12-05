Barcelona hold talks with agent of Bundesliga defender

Barcelona are expected to multiple multiple defensive signings during next summer’s transfer window. According to reports, a new right-back and left-back are wanted, whilst another central defender could also be brought in – especially if Andreas Christensen is moved on, which is likely.

Jonathan Tah has been linked with Barcelona over the last couple of months, and it appears that the Catalan giants’ interest in the German international is genuine. According to Jijantes, sporting director Deco flew to Leverkusen on Thursday to hold talks with the defender and his agent.

Tah is expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract. His future has generally a lot of speculation in recent weeks, with Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich have also been linked to him. However, Barcelona will fancy their chances of stealing a mark on the competition, as they continue to pursuit his acquisition.