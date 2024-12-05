Barcelona have deadline for Dani Olmo registration – club forced to activate €200m economic lever

Barcelona will be forced into selling off more of their assets in order to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. After it was established that the new Nike sponsorship deal would not bring the club back into the black with their salary limit, the Blaugrana are in need of extra income in order to register Olmo.

The Euro 2024-winner arrived this summer for €55m from RB Leipzig, and the Blaugrana were only able to register him under the emergency injury rule, which allowed them to use the salaries of long-term injured duo Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo towards the registrations of Victor and Olmo. Now they must find a way to register both players without that rule, as they are recovering, and players cannot be registered twice.

It means that the Blaugrana have until the 18th or 19th of January to register the players, their first Liga clash of 2025. Until then, Barcelona are involved in Copa del Rey and Supercopa commitments, giving them some extra time to find the money. Barcelona have ruled out selling any players in order to ease their situation.

Barcelona will have until 18 or 19 January to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor for the second part of the season. @QueThiJugues — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 5, 2024

As per Sport, they will look to activate another ‘economic lever’. President Joan Laporta is finalising negotiations to sell the rights to exploit the VIP seats at Camp Nou for the next 20 years. The deal is predicted to make the club around €200m, which will allow them to operate as normal in January and in the summer.

Various companies, inluding a Qatari entity, have shown an interest, and negotiations are advanced. The Directors have already given the green light, and creditors Goldman Sachs have also given the OK for a deal to go ahead. Barcelona have spoken with La Liga about the move, and confirmed that it would increase their salary limit sufficiently – Barcelona would also have the ability to go for a top player in the summer, although they say the board intend to be prudent with their spending going forward.

That would mark a radical change in strategy for the Blaugrana, who have signed off on a number of risky financial operations since President Joan Laporta returned to power – not least the sales of Barca Vision. The lack of payment for those sales is what has them in this situation, and despite not having the salary limit room in place to make a deal for Olmo, they went ahead all the same.